Pakistan

Saudi crown prince confers COAS Bajwa with King Abdulaziz Medal for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties

  • Crown prince met Army chief in Jeddah on Saturday, where they reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the military fields
BR Web Desk 26 Jun, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, decorated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is currently on a visit to the Kingdom, with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, in recognition of his efforts to improve ties between the two countries, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

"This comes in recognition of Bajwa's distinguished efforts in consolidating and strengthening bonds of friendship and joint cooperation and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations," Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Crown Prince met Bajwa in Jeddah on Saturday, where they reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the military fields, and opportunities for developing them. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was also attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, and a number of senior officials from the two sides.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan "values its historical and brotherly relations with the kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world."

"They also agreed to further enhance cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood into an enduring strategic partnership, being vital players in the region with significant responsibility towards the unity of Muslim Ummah," the ISPR statement noted.

COAS Bajwa Jeddah Pakistan Saudi Arabia ties Crown Prince MBS

