Climate resilience: NDMRF grant of Rs2.899bn for KP agri dept

Press Release 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF) Monday extended grant financing amounting to Rs2.899 billion to the Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the execution of climate resilience through horticulture interventions, said a press release.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives. Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Monday witnessed the signing of a Grant Implementation Agreement signed by Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department KP, Shah Mahmood Khan, Secretary Planning & Development Department, KP and Muhammad Fawad Hayat, National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF) for the execution of Climate Resilience through Horticulture Interventions in KP with grant financing by NDRMF amounting Rs2,899.67million.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Planning Commission, Syed Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the initiatives taken by the provincial government of KP termed it is a landmark project, contributing in climate resilience and creating highly valuable crops such as Olives and Saffron, which will help around 10,000 farmers further contributing in income generation and job opportunities.

“Horticulture is an important element and such projects will help our farmers who are the backbone of the county’s economy,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

