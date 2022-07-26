AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CS orders action against owners of vehicles used in smuggling

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional commissioners to take action against the owners of transport used in smuggling and keep the transport in custody until the decision of the case.

He gave this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. The meeting reviewed the availability of urea fertilizer and measures to control smuggling and dengue.

The Chief Secretary said there are reports of smuggling of urea fertilizer, wheat and flour from bordering districts. He asked the deputy commissioners of DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock and Bhakkar to take special measures to prevent smuggling.

He said the availability of urea at fixed rates would be ensured and strict action would be taken against those selling it at higher prices.

The Chief Secretary said after the recent rains there is a fear of increase in dengue cases, adding that anti-dengue activities should be intensified in all the districts and special attention should be given to improve the process of monitoring, surveillance, and reporting.

