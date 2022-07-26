Flash floods adversely affect telecommunication in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The recent flash floods in Balochistan have caused multiple optic fibre breaks impacting voice and data services in Lasbela, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Mastung, and adjoining areas.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) released data 343 cell sites of three cellular mobile operators (Telenor, Zong, and Ufone), and the PTCL have been affected due to floods.

Efforts are being made to resolve this unprecedented situation.

The PTA is working with the concerned operators for an early restoration of the affected communication channels.

