AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow rises at start of big earnings week, Microsoft drags Nasdaq

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

The Dow rose on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting during the week and earnings from some of the biggest companies to gauge the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation, while the Nasdaq dipped on declines in Microsoft.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc , which together account for $8.9 trillion in market capitalization, or a quarter of the benchmark index’s weightage, are scheduled to post earnings this week.

“The really big part of earnings season is here. So with confidence coming back right now, it can also quickly dissipate if we have disappointments from companies like Google and Microsoft on Tuesday,” said Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading.

Shares of the high-growth companies were mixed in the first hour of trading.

Microsoft fell 0.5% after Wells Fargo cut its price target, citing risks from inflation, rising rates and a stronger dollar on earnings.

The dollar, hovering near 20-year highs following an aggressive tightening cycle by the Fed, is seen as a headwind for U.S. companies, especially those with big global operations.

All of the three major indexes closed higher last week. The tech heavy Nasdaq added 3.3%, the S&P 500 2.4% and the Dow gained 2%.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver another super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy.

Focus will also be on the press conference by Chair Jerome Powell for clues on policymakers’ thinking on future rate hikes amid concerns over an aggressive tightening tipping the economy into a recession.

“We expect Powell to remind that 75bps hikes are unusually large and that the funds rate is close to the FOMC’s estimate of its longer-run level,” said Paolo Zanghieri, senior economist at Generali Investments.

“This, and the signs of a material slowdown of the economy should tilt the balance for a 50 bps hike (in September), followed by another one in November and December.”

Futures contracts tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy rate suggested on Monday that benchmark interest rates will peak in January 2023 compared to February last week.

Meanwhile, advance second-quarter GDP data on Thursday is likely to be negative after the U.S. economy contracted in the first three months of the year.

A traditional measure of a recession is two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction, though the group that is the official arbiter of U.S. recessions looks at a broad range of indicators instead, including jobs and spending.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 123.98 points, or 0.39%, at 32,023.27. The S&P 500 was up 5.49 points, or 0.14%, at 3,967.12, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.93 points, or 0.23%, at 11,807.19.

Shares of Newmont Corp shed 10% after the miner raised its annual cost forecast and missed its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower gold prices and inflationary pressures.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.71-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 52 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks US stock indexes Wall Street indexes Nasdaq stock market

Comments

1000 characters

Dow rises at start of big earnings week, Microsoft drags Nasdaq

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Oil rises as dollar strength eases, but Fed weighs

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Sri Lanka asks China for help with trade, investment and tourism

Most Gulf bourses retreat on economic slowdown fears

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Read more stories