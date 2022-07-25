Hong Kong stocks finish lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with another loss following a negative lead from Wall Street as traders fret over the economic outlook as central banks rump up interest rates to fight surging inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 46.20 points, to close at 20,562.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60 percent, or 19.59 points, to 3,250.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.92 percent, or 20.06 points, to 2,165.36.