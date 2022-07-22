Hong Kong stocks end week with a small gain

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday slightly higher following another strong performance on Wall Street but gains were tempered by ongoing worries about the global economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 34.51 points, to close at 20,609.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.03 points, to 3,269.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.38 percent, or 8.40 points, to 2,185.41.