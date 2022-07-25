Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

KARACHI: Two persons was electrocuted as moderate to heavy rains lashed Karachi on Sunday, wrecking havoc with the already fragile civic infrastructure of the country’s financial capital, and prompting the Sindh government to declare Monday (today) as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad division.

The met office has already predicted more rains over the next couple of days in the Sindh province including Karachi.

The city’s normal life came to a halt due to continued rains, Sunday.

Trade and commercial activities remained thin all the day long.

Over 170 power feeders of K-Electric were affected, causing prolonged power outages at various city areas. Roads, streets, roundabouts, underpasses turned water pools, sewerage lines overflowed, and filthy water gushed into houses and shops at various city neighborhoods.

This grim situation forced the management of recently launched Peoples Bus Service to halt its operations, while authorities seem struggling to avert pressure of the ongoing monsoons’s third rain spell. Massive gridlocks reported at Hub river road, Nagan Chowrangi, and Share Faisal etc. Motorists faced hardships to make their ways due to waist-high water.

A 40-year-old man was died of electrocution near Memon Masque, Lea Market area.

Another man was also electrocuted in Liaquatabad number 5. The victim’s body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal formalities.

“Rains in Karachi bring more gloom than joy, because people get stranded, houses get inundated, streets get flooded with sewerage water. We must build a strong infrastructure so that people can enjoy rains and not fear them.” a citizen Shahid Shah took to twitter as saying.

Met office said the strong monsoon currents continually penetrate in Sindh since last night and will prevail till 26 or 27 July. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) are likely in Karachi division and parts of Sindh till 26 or 27 July 2022. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding/water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, etc during the forecast period. Strong winds may damage vulnerable & loose structures. Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub, along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and Flash Flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro distts and downstream.

Rain intensity in Karachi likely to increase by evening, says Chief Meteorologist

The highest amount of rainfall received during the last 24 hours was in Quaidabad 87 mm, Gulshan Hadid, Saddar 62, Masroor Base 55, Kemari 54, Aurangi Town 50, DHA 44, North Karachi 39, Korangi, Nazimabad, Faisal Base 36, Saadi Town 34, University Road 30, Gadap Town 29, Gulshan Immamar 28, Airport Old Area 27, Jinnah Terminal 26 mm.

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, Sindh Government has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions. Notification in this regard is being issued.

Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon talking to twitter said: “Private sector is also requested to close their offices tomorrow.” Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members visited parts of the city including DHA, and instructed Administrator Karachi for immediate installation of pumping station in DHA, and ensures drainage of rain from low lying areas. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput instructed all deputy commissioners to stay in the field. Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Karachi Divisional Deputy Commissioners should monitor the situation themselves. The Chief Secretary has directed the Sindh DG PDMA to set up relief camps in the low lying areas as per requirement. Dewatering pump and pumping station should be kept functional

Minister labour Sindh Saeed Ghani accompanied by District Administrator East Rahmatullah Shaikh visited and inspected the post rain situation in different roads and areas in District East.

A KE spokesperson said power restoration efforts were underway after rain spells subside. Power supply to major parts of Karachi continues as per normal; field teams are actively working to restore localized faults. Power supply to some areas affected by water logging may require time until water drains to safe operating levels; customers’ cooperation is requested. With more rainfall expected, citizens are requested to maintain safe distance from all electric infrastructures, he said.

Federal govt announces holiday

Meanwhile, the federal government, therefore, also declared Monday 25th July, 2022 as public holiday for the federal government offices located at Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, except for essential services and departments/entities engaged in rain emergency and covid-19 emergency duties.

