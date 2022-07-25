AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
‘Vague’ judgments playing havoc with lives of masses: APAT

Recorder Report 25 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) Central Secretary General Naeem Mir has said that “vague judgments” of the Supreme Court judges are playing havoc with the lives of the masses.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the APAT senior leader said the recent judgment of the apex court regarding interpretation of Article 63-A and decision to curtail powers of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz till Monday has created political unrest in the country which will eventually affect the economy terribly.

“Due to the recent judgments of the SC, everything, including dollar, stock market, inflation, trade and industry, is now out of control,” he said, adding that if decision would be made on the wishes and whims of certain persons then there would be anarchy in the country.

Without naming anyone, he said it is the right time for the establishment to intervene and held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan accountable for allegedly exerting pressure on institutions to get decision of his choice. He said the traders want a ‘good’ government that would strive for the welfare of the people instead of itself.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

