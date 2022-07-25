AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pakistan

NDMA hands over more dewatering pumps to Sindh govt

APP 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday handed over more dewatering pumps to Sindh government as heavy monsoon rains caused urban flooding in various urban centers of the province. On the instructions of the prime minister, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz Satti contacted the government of Sindh, a news release said.

The NDMA Chairman discussed the prevailing situation due to the recent rains. The provincial government informed that the situation was currently under their control.

The NDMA Chairman gave assurance of all possible support from the federal government and NDMA to the Sindh government as per their requirement.

