Low gas pressure in SITE area decried

KARACHI: Industrialists of the SITE industrial area have lamented that their export-oriented businesses have come to a standstill as there has been no gas pressure for the last 72 hours.

SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Abdul Rasheed stressed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik must take notice of the suspended gas supply to the industries of Karachi.

Abdul Rasheed said that gas pressure remained low over the last two weeks, but for the past two days the pressure has dropped to zero.

The suspended gas supply has halted production activities as many industrialists have closed their units due to unavailability of energy supply in the SITE industrial area.

SAI chief said, “If the industries do not receive gas with full pressure, they will not be able to meet their export orders. In this situation, export-oriented units will not be in a position to fetch the much-needed foreign exchange for the country.”

