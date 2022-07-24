AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India’s Infosys misses profit expectations as costs surge

Reuters 24 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: India’s Infosys Ltd on Sunday reported June-quarter profit that missed estimates, hurt by higher employee expenses, but the IT services company raised its annual revenue outlook, citing a strong demand outlook.

The Bengaluru-based company expects revenue growth of 14%-16% for the financial year to March, slightly up from its view of 13%-15% forecast in April.

Infosys retained its guidance for operating margins for the year at 21%-23%, unchanged from its April forecast.

Operating margins for Infosys for the June quarter came in at 20.1%, down 3.6% year-on-year.

Infosys’ larger IT rival Tata Consultancy Services and also smaller rivals such as HCL Technologies have seen their margins erode as they battle a higher sector-wide talent churn and try to retain employees.

Infosys’s consolidated net profit stood at 53.60 billion rupees ($12.53 million), compared with 51.95 billion rupees a year earlier, it reported.

Analysts had expected a profit of 56.26 billion rupees, Refinitiv data shows.

Revenue from operations jumped 24% to 344.70 billion rupees.

Infosys Tata Consultancy Services IT services company India’s Infosys Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Infosys misses profit expectations as costs surge

KE tariff adjustment: Power Division to approach Nepra

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

Kaira urges apex court to constitute full bench to hear petition against Dost Mazari's ruling

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karachi

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Sri Lanka target 400 after Chandimal, Oshada fifties in second Test

Cricket Australia sells India broadcast rights to Disney

Russian strikes on Odessa port cast doubt over grain deal

Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran

Read more stories