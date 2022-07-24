Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan was going through a test and everybody including democratic forces, media and establishment would have to work for formation of a government which was reflective of the aspirations of the people.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Saturday night, the President said democracy would not be allowed to be hijacked at the hands of vested interests. May Allah guide us. Ameen.”

Alvi says strong economy needed for taking independent decisions

The President said that Pakistan needs to establish a government that truly represents the people and reflects their aspirations and hopes to ensure political and economic stability.

