Jul 24, 2022
Pakistan

President felicitates newly elected PFUJ office- bearers

APP 24 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The president congratulated Afzal Butt and Arshad Ansari on their election as PFUJ president and PFUJ general secretary respectively.

The president also extended his felicitation to other elected office bearers of the body, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. The president underlined that the government and the representative bodies of media should work together for the protection of the rights of journalists and resolution of their issues.

He also expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of PFUJ would play their active role for the promotion of journalistic values.

