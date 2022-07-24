PIAF wants govt to establish ‘Economic Crisis Management Board’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has demanded of the government to establish an Economic Crisis Management Board in close consultation with the business community, in line with the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) formed in corona virus period or National Disaster Management Authority formed in flood emergency, as the country has been facing severe economic crisis mainly due to political instability.

PIAF Chairman Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, accompanied by the PIAF patron-in-chief and Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, while addressing a press conference held here at PIAF office on Saturday, stressed the need for taking the economic crisis seriously, asking the authorities to form a board of economic team, including country’s financial and economic experts taking the FPCCI, major chambers and PIAF onboard to tackle the business community’s issue on day to day basis amid skyrocketing inflation and huge depreciation of rupee against dollar.

