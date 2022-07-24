AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIAF wants govt to establish ‘Economic Crisis Management Board’

Recorder Report 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has demanded of the government to establish an Economic Crisis Management Board in close consultation with the business community, in line with the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) formed in corona virus period or National Disaster Management Authority formed in flood emergency, as the country has been facing severe economic crisis mainly due to political instability.

PIAF Chairman Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, accompanied by the PIAF patron-in-chief and Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, while addressing a press conference held here at PIAF office on Saturday, stressed the need for taking the economic crisis seriously, asking the authorities to form a board of economic team, including country’s financial and economic experts taking the FPCCI, major chambers and PIAF onboard to tackle the business community’s issue on day to day basis amid skyrocketing inflation and huge depreciation of rupee against dollar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCOC FPCCI economic crisis Mian Anjum Nisar PIAF Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol

Comments

1000 characters

PIAF wants govt to establish ‘Economic Crisis Management Board’

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories