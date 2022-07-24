Incidents involving snatching of phones, car theft on the rise in capital

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the federal capital during the last week, as armed persons snatched 32 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 74 vehicles from the various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 12 cases of robbery and 11 cases of snatching at gunpoint. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Sabzi Mandi, Ramna, Kohsar, and Karachi Company police stations.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 74 vehicles including 64 motorbikes and 10 cars.

The 64 bikes stolen or snatched bore registration numbers, ABP-332 of Muhammad Juaind, AMP-326 of Hashm Ali, a bike of Zahid Ali, AHJ-6598 of Muhammad Ali, ER-626 of Mubeen Khan, BVR-97 of Umer Wali Khan, MAK-0841 of Johar Khan, AMN-264 of Faisan Ubaid, RIR-6342 of Malik Muhamamd, a bike APF of Numan Sharif, BCN-197 of Farhan, BTP-7 of Muhammad Usman, and RIN-6552 of Abdul Majid, STIK-2650 of Muhammad Alyas.

The stolen bikes also include motorbike APF for Huzaf Muhammad, bike of Shan, BPQ-497 of Bilal Ali, AWN-639 of Zia Ullah, RIP-2617 of Kamran Haider, a bike of Zahid Mehmood, BER-708 of Dost Muhammad, GTC-44639 of Muhammad Shah, bike BVP-635 of Fahad, bike of Muhammad Adeel, a bike of Muhammad Rohail, bike ADP-554 of Zeeshan, ASN-109 of Raja Aflal, a bike AML-975 of Adnan Javed, bike ASQ-934 of Muhammad Sohail, BJM-991 of Faisal Iqbal, ASM-728 of Abdul Jabbar, LE3Q-1735 of Muneebul Haq, AJM-039 of Ehtisham Qadir, and CHK-2455 of Muhammad Baqir.

Similarly, carjackers also stole 10 cars including LFZ-3852 of Aamir Shehzad, AFV-319 of Taj Muhammad Khan, LEF-1453 of Aamir Khan, Suzuki van ABM-842 of Inam Ullah, LEB-8436 of Tabsum Rasheed, a car of Muhammad Shafiq, LC-763 of Muhammad Waheed, FD-855 of Asad Mehmood, and lifted a car LRL-2126 of Imran Ullah.

During the last week, Golra police registered seven cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile snatching, two cases of snatching at gunpoint, and one case of robbery.

