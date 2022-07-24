AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister asks Imran to accept Hamza’s election as ‘it’s in line with SC ruling’

APP 24 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister of Punjab as a result of the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict.

She said that Supreme Court in its verdict had given the authority of vote only to the party chief. She said that the President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had issued the same instructions to his party MPAs that Imran Khan had issued.

She advised Imran Khan to accept the decision of the Supreme Court and refrain from threatening. The SC empowered the speaker to reject the votes in the light of the party head’s instructions and it ordered the removal of the members who violated the decision of the party chief.

She remarked that the interpretation of the constitution could not be done by Imran Khan’s bullying, threats and abuse, adding she said the Parliament was constituted by the constitution, it operated by the authority of the constitution.

In reaction to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s remarks, she said that 10 votes of (PML-Q members) were rejected during election of the Punjab Chief Minister in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision. The minister said that the constitution and law could not be changed by PTI leader Imran Khan’s threats and use of abusive language.

“If the ruling is in favour of Imran, it is constitutional and if it is in favor of Hamza Shehbaz, it is unconstitutional”, she said while taking a jibe on Imran Khan. “Your (Imran’s) lies, corruption and hypocrisy are causing irreparable damage to the country”, she added.

The minister further said no development was done in the country during four years of PTI rule rather it was pushed to the bankruptcy as its resources were looted and plundered.

The minister said during PTI regime the country was deprived of employment opportunities and it suffered economic collapse as cartels of Bushra-Gogi mafia ruled the country for past four years.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Supreme Court Hamza Shehbaz Marriyum Aurangzeb Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

Minister asks Imran to accept Hamza’s election as ‘it’s in line with SC ruling’

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories