AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
CBOT soyabeans up

Reuters 24 Jul, 2022

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures closed higher on Friday on a round of bargain buying after the benchmark November contract fell to its lowest price in six months.

CBOT August soyabeans settled up 16 cents at $14.34-1/2 per bushel and November ended up 14-1/4 cents at $13.15-3/4, rallying after a dip to $12.88-1/2, the contract’s lowest price since Jan. 19. For the week, the benchmark November contract fell 26-1/2 cents, or 2%, its fifth decline in the last six weeks.

CBOT August soyaoil ended Friday up 1.72 cents at 60.32 cents per lb, halting a three-session skid.

CBOT August soyameal fell $2.90 to end at $431.50 per short ton. Improving weather in the Midwest crop belt hung over the soya complex, limiting rallies. Forecasts called for beneficial rains in the coming days for much of the Midwest and slightly cooler temperatures that should boost crop production prospects.

Traders also noted weakening domestic cash markets for soyabeans as US crushers wound down purchases of pricey old-crop soyabeans ahead of the autumn harvest of the new crop.

Crush margins have improved, a factor that may encourage processors to ramp up their crush in the coming weeks, traders said.

