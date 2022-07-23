Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins women’s world 400m title

EUGENE: Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas finally bagged world gold in the women’s 400m in Eugene on Friday, signing off on the one-lap event to re-focus on her favoured 200m.

Miller-Uibo, who was deprived of gold in Doha in 2019 by Salwa Eid Nasr of Bahrain – since banned from the Tokyo Games and these championships after three missed doping tests – timed a world lead of 49.11 seconds at Hayward Field.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed silver in 49.60sec, with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in a national record of 48.75.

“It has been a long time coming and the main thing for us this season was the world championships and a gold medal,” said the Bahaiman, who ran to embrace her husband Maicel, the Estonian decathlete, after the race.

“I’m just really happy. That’s it for me running the 400 meters. The plans for me are the 200 which has always been my first love and get back into that.”

The smooth-running Miller-Uibo had a good start and was soon up on Fiordaliza Cofil in lane four.

Going hard down the back straight, Miller-Uibo then reeled in Jamaican Candice McLeod in lane five, with Dutch runner Lieke Klaver also going well in the outside lane.

As the field hit the home stretch, Miller-Uibo eased away comfortably, Paulino and Williams left to fight for minor medals as Klaver slipped, eventually finishing fourth.

“I got silver medal and stayed injury-free after five 400m races in one week!” said Paulino, who also won a gold medal as part of her country’s winning 4x400m mixed relay team.

“I am very thankful and in great shape. I am leaving this champs with one gold and one silver. I am privileged to be able to represent my country and take it to the highest level.

“The Dominican Republic is a force to be reckoned with. Fiordaliza ran very well. This is a huge achievement. I was alone in the Olympics and she has now joined me.”