Ogra notifies 20.57pc cut in RLNG price

  • Govt has fixed price at $17.4603 per mmbtu for SNGPL consumers
Recorder Report Updated 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified 20.57 percent decrease in the price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for the consumers of public gas utilities for July 2022 as compared with the previous month of June.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the government has fixed the RLNG price at $17.4603 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The new price is lower by $3.3088 compared with the rate of $20.7691 per mmbtu for June 2022.

The weighted average sale price does not include the general sales tax (GST). For the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the RLNG price will be reduced at $17.9575 per mmbtu as compared with the SNGPL’s consumer price or $4.6501 per mmbtu reduction for July over $22.6076 per mmbtu.

