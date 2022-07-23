Moderate to high intensity: Sindh, Balochistan: rains likely from today

LAHORE: Widespread thunderstorm/rains of moderate to heavy intensity with scattered very heavy rains and isolated extremely heavy rains are expected in Sindh and East Balochistan from night of 23rd to 26th of July and in coastal Balochistan from 25th to 26th July, 2022, according to a warning issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

It said that scattered thunderstorm/rains of moderate intensity with isolated heavy rains are expected during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, wet spell of moderate intensity is likely to continue over upper half of the country.

Isolated heavy rains are likely to prevail over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab, East Balochistan, Southeast Sindh along with DI Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum, South Sindh, Islamabad along with Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Divisions.

So far as the hydrological situation in the country is concerned, it said, all the major rivers are flowing below low flood level. Medium to high level flooding is expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan Division and in the nullahs of Rivers Chenab (Bhimber, Aik, Palku, Halsi, Daulti) and Ravi (Bein, Basantar, Deg, Hasri, Jhajhri) during the next 24 hours.

It has further warned that heavy to very heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from 24th to 26th July, 2022. Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division from 24th to 26th July, 2022.

The PMD sources said a fresh low-pressure area has developed over Northwestern parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas. It is very likely to move in Southwestern direction towards Sindh during next 24-hours. Moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the Country up to 7000 feet.

