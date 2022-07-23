Third spell of rains: Administrators instructed to complete preparations

KARACHI: Secretary Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Engr Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has issued instructions to the administrators of all districts to complete all necessary preparations before the start of third spell of rains and also directed to utilise the government machinery and available manpower in the best possible way during the rainy season.

Najam Ahmed Shah categorically said if the people of Karachi would face any further difficulty during the rains, strict action will be taken against the officials who would be found responsible for the hindrance.

While presiding over a meeting held to review the precautionary measures regarding third spell of rains, Syed Najam Ahmad Shah directed all the administrators, municipal commissioners, KW&SB, SSWMB and all the concerned institutions to work continuously for the next 72 hours and instructed them to complete all the remaining preparations before the start of the new spell of rains at any cost.

Najam Ahmad Shah ordered that Emergency Response Centres in all districts should be active and operational for 24 hours, all field staff should be seen on ground, rescue teams should be formed at each district level, all choking points, underpasses, low-lying areas should be given special attention.

The Secretary said that the residents of the city should not suffer due to the negligence to any official or staff therefore strict action will be taken against those who would be found responsible for negligence or delay in the work.

Najam Ahmed Shah said manpower should be provided by DMCs to support the staff of Water and Sewerage Board, availability of suction pumps, dewatering machines and other necessary equipment should be ensured in advance, officers belonging to engineering department of KMC should remain active in the field and joint strategy should be put in place to control the factors causing inconvenience to the public during rains.

He stated that in the light of the worthy directions of the chief minister, LG minister and Sindh chief secretary, no compromise will be made on the public interest and the elements which can create difficulties for the people of Sindh will be eliminated.

