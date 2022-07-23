KU blast: Investigators prepare sketch of alleged facilitator

KARACHI: Investigators have prepared a sketch of an alleged male facilitator in the Karachi University (KU) suicide blast that targeted Chinese teachers.

According to details, the sketch has been prepared by the CTD experts with the help of eyewitnesses and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have appealed to the citizens to help them find the man.

Sources privy to the development said Zaib was the main facilitator in the KU blast who prepared the bag with explosives. It has been learnt that Zaib was living in Karachi’s Delhi Colony with the family of Habitan, the husband of Shari Baloch, the suicide bomber in the KU blast.