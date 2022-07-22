AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
AVN 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.68%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
EPCL 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.6%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GTECH 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
TREET 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -12 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,726 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may bounce moderately to $99.15 before falling

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce moderately to $99.15 per barrel before dropping again, following its stabilization around a support of $95.87.

The drop from $104.46 is so deep that it suggests a completion of the bounce from $90.56 and a resumption of the downtrend from $114.05.

A break above $99.15, however, will not only lead to a gain into $101.18-$102.43 range, but also signal the development of an inverted head-and-shoulders.

The pattern suggests a rise far above $104.46.

A break below $95.87 may trigger a drop into $90.56-$93.84 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend remains steady within a falling channel.

US oil to drop into $93.99-$96.10 range

The longer oil hovers above $94.98, the more likely an inverted head-and-shoulders would be confirmed.

Special attention should be paid to a break above the resistance at $100.46, as the break will not only confirm an escape from the channel, but also make the inverted head-and-shoulder valid.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may bounce moderately to $99.15 before falling

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

Read more stories