Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning, with traders struggling to maintain momentum from the previous day’s rally and eyes focused on Europe, hoping Russia fulfills a pledge to switch a crucial gas pipeline back on.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.38 percent, or 78.62 points, to 20,811.60.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.21 percent, or 7.06 points, to 3,297.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.22 percent, or 4.86 points, to 2,205.60.