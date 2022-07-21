AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.51%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,001 Increased By 11.4 (0.28%)
BR30 14,499 Increased By 19.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,575 Increased By 115.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
Hong Kong shares open lower

AFP 21 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning, with traders struggling to maintain momentum from the previous day’s rally and eyes focused on Europe, hoping Russia fulfills a pledge to switch a crucial gas pipeline back on.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.38 percent, or 78.62 points, to 20,811.60.

China, HK stocks end higher on stimulus boost, global rally

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.21 percent, or 7.06 points, to 3,297.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.22 percent, or 4.86 points, to 2,205.60.

