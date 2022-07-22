AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
SCO chief in Islamabad for 3-day visit

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ambassador Zhang Ming on Thursday arrived in the capital on a three-day visit – from 21-24 July 2022.

He will be heading a delegation comprising officials from the SCO Secretariat based in Beijing. During his stay, the secretary general will have meetings with the foreign minister, as well as, ministers of Commerce, Climate Change, Information Technology and Maritime Affairs. He will also speak at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and engage with business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The SCO is a major trans-regional multilateral organization with 8 members including China and Russia. The SCO countries are home to 41 per cent of the global population and account for 23 per cent of global GDP.

The SCO provides an important platform for Pakistan to further strengthen its deep-rooted and historic ties with the member states and promote socio-economic cooperation for mutual benefit across diverse areas.

The visit of the SCO secretary general will provide an opportunity for Pakistan to engage with the SCO Secretariat while highlighting its perspective and priorities for making SCO mechanisms more effective in advancing shared regional security and economic goals.

