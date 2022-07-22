AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh CM chairs meeting on IDEAS 2022

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that since its inception in year 2000, International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufactures, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists and top-level policymakers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration.

This he said while presiding over the Steering Committee meeting of IDEAS here at CM House.

He said that the IDEAS was an event that provided enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11th edition of IDEAS 2022 scheduled to be held from 15-18 November 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre was indeed testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth. “This edition of IDEAS will also pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community,” he said.

DG Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Maj General M Arif Malik briefing the meeting said that the event as per its traditions would host a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminar and business expansions through well planned B2B/ B2G engagements. He added that IDEAS Karachi Show would exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan e Pakistan) on 17 November 2022.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for successful conduct of IDEAS 2022.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Shah, Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IGs and other concerned officers.

From the DEPO side DG Depo Maj Gen Arif Malik, Brigadier Naveed Azam, Commodore Tahir, Col Ahmed Nawaz and others also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM Karachi Expo Centre IDEAS 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh CM chairs meeting on IDEAS 2022

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories