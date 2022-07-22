Sindh CM chairs meeting on IDEAS 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that since its inception in year 2000, International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufactures, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists and top-level policymakers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration.

This he said while presiding over the Steering Committee meeting of IDEAS here at CM House.

He said that the IDEAS was an event that provided enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11th edition of IDEAS 2022 scheduled to be held from 15-18 November 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre was indeed testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth. “This edition of IDEAS will also pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community,” he said.

DG Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Maj General M Arif Malik briefing the meeting said that the event as per its traditions would host a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminar and business expansions through well planned B2B/ B2G engagements. He added that IDEAS Karachi Show would exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan e Pakistan) on 17 November 2022.

During the meeting, all government organizations and departments pledged their full support for successful conduct of IDEAS 2022.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Shah, Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IGs and other concerned officers.

From the DEPO side DG Depo Maj Gen Arif Malik, Brigadier Naveed Azam, Commodore Tahir, Col Ahmed Nawaz and others also attended the meeting.

