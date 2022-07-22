AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Number of active Covid-19 cases tops 10,000

Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has crossed the 10,000 mark once again following the detection of 599 new cases in the past 24 hours, data released by the National Institute of Health on Thursday revealed.

The last time the tally of active cases went past the 10,000 mark was on July 16 when the total number of such cases stood at 10,003.

In the past 24 hours, three deaths were also reported that took the national Covid-19 death toll to 30,445 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The new Covid-19 infections were detected after diagnostic testing on 21,315 samples, reflecting a positivity ratio of 2.81 percent. After the detection of 599 coronavirus cases, the country’s total number of such cases climbed to 1,548,394.

According to data of the National Command and Operation Centre, in the past 24 hours a total of 265 Covid-19 patients recovered, taking the national tally of such cases to 1,507,935, reflecting a recovery ratio of 97.4 percent. However, 170 patients are still being treated in critical care units.

Among the federating units, Sindh with 588,972 Covid-19 infections is the one with the greatest disease burden, followed by Punjab with 510,823 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 220,656 infections, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 136,973 infections, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 43,479 cases, Balochistan with 35,690 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 11,801 infections.

