CPNE appoints Ikram Sehgal as chairman of Media Safety & Security Committee

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), since its establishment in 1957, has served as a collective body of Pakistani newspaper editors dedicated to protecting press freedom and the right to access information in the service of democratic practice and strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

On 19th July 2022, CPNE constituted Media Safety & Security Committee. In a statement issued by the Secretary General of CPNE, Amir Mahmood, it is said that the objectives of the Media Safety and Security Committee are to assess the security risks and security for the employees of newspapers, magazines, and journalists, ads, and media houses.

Ikram Sehgal has been appointed as the Chairman Media Safety & Security Committee to accomplish such objectives. A member of the World Economic Forum and Global Agenda Council, he has been representing Pakistan every year at the World Economic Forum in Davos for the past 19 years.

At Pakistan Breakfast Davos, Sehgal invites members of the government of Pakistan and hosts Pakistan Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In this event, sagacious personalities discuss the current situation of Pakistan and think about making a new policy for the betterment of Pakistan in the future. Be it the representation of Pakistan at the World Economic Forum Davos or the Convenorship of the KCFR (Karachi Council of Foreign Relations); he has always been at the forefront of Media Defence and the integration of Pakistan into the global community economically and socially.

Other members of the committee include Ijaz-ul-Haq (Daily Express Karachi), Muhammad Haider Amin (Daily 92 News Lahore), Salman Masood (Daily the Nation Islamabad), Dr Jabbar Khattak (Daily Awami Awaz Karachi), Arif Baloch (Daily Balochistan Express Quetta), Tahir Farooq (Daily Ittehad Peshawar), Yusuf Nizami (Daily Pakistan Today Lahore) and Maqsood Yousufi (Daily Nai Baat Karachi).

