Jul 22, 2022
Pakistan

UHS approves 13 postgraduate, undergraduate teaching programmes

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has accorded approval to the affiliation of as many as 13 postgraduate and undergraduate teaching programmes in 12 institutions, on the recommendation of the Affiliation Committee.

The approval was accorded in the 69th Syndicate meeting of the UHS, here on Thursday with its Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The meeting took decisions in various administrative and academic matters.

The Syndicate members paid glowing tribute to the services of Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram, who is completing his four years tenure on July 26. The Syndicate unanimously passed a resolution in recognition of the services of Prof Javed Akram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

University of Health Sciences Prof Javed Akram teaching programmes

