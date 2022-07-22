BAP leader meets governor

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Thursday and discussed the country’s situation and challenges faced by the government.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that making Pakistan strong and prosperous is the first priority of the government for which everyone should fulfil one’s responsibility. He said that the government is working sincerely to save the country from economic and other problems. He also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Balochistan as a result of the recent rains.

