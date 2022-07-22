AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ogra holds meeting on ‘regulatory reforms from consumers’ perspective’

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted a roundtable on regulatory reforms from consumers’ perspective, here on Thursday.

The event was chaired by Masroor Khan, chairman Ogra along with Muhammad Arif, Member (Gas) and Zainulabideen Qureshi, Member (Oil). The senior executives of Ogra’s Corporate Affairs Division, Gas Department with designated officers from Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore, were also present.

In the opening remarks, Masroor Khan, Chairman Ogra said that the Ogra believes in connecting with stakeholders and resolve the chronic issues affecting the consumers.

He further said that 51 percent problems are solved immediately when the stakeholders sit under one roof and rest 49 percent can be resolved by bridging communication gaps.

Zainulabideen, Member Oil expressed his views and said that criticism should be taken positively, which can guide in the right direction.

Representatives from Hydrocarbon Development of Pakistan, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) were also present.

The representatives of Sarhad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi, Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman Cooperative CNG Association, KPK Alamzeb raised their issues regarding SNGPL, billing etc.

The consumers from the general public were also present and submitted their queries to the authority.

The SNGPL answered all relevant queries. The Ogra advised the SNGPL to address the issues and resolve them to the best satisfaction of the consumer. In the closing remarks, Muhammad Arif, Member (Gas) Ogra assured that the Ogra is committed to resolve the consumer problems by utilising all the available resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA SNGPL Muhammad Arif Masroor Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra holds meeting on ‘regulatory reforms from consumers’ perspective’

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories