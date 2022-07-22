Ogra holds meeting on ‘regulatory reforms from consumers’ perspective’

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted a roundtable on regulatory reforms from consumers’ perspective, here on Thursday.

The event was chaired by Masroor Khan, chairman Ogra along with Muhammad Arif, Member (Gas) and Zainulabideen Qureshi, Member (Oil). The senior executives of Ogra’s Corporate Affairs Division, Gas Department with designated officers from Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore, were also present.

In the opening remarks, Masroor Khan, Chairman Ogra said that the Ogra believes in connecting with stakeholders and resolve the chronic issues affecting the consumers.

He further said that 51 percent problems are solved immediately when the stakeholders sit under one roof and rest 49 percent can be resolved by bridging communication gaps.

Zainulabideen, Member Oil expressed his views and said that criticism should be taken positively, which can guide in the right direction.

Representatives from Hydrocarbon Development of Pakistan, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) were also present.

The representatives of Sarhad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi, Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chairman Cooperative CNG Association, KPK Alamzeb raised their issues regarding SNGPL, billing etc.

The consumers from the general public were also present and submitted their queries to the authority.

The SNGPL answered all relevant queries. The Ogra advised the SNGPL to address the issues and resolve them to the best satisfaction of the consumer. In the closing remarks, Muhammad Arif, Member (Gas) Ogra assured that the Ogra is committed to resolve the consumer problems by utilising all the available resources.

