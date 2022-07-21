AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.34%)
EPCL 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.81%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.3%)
GGL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.37%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
OGDC 78.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.06%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.41%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.87%)
UNITY 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.31%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,951 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.98%)
BR30 14,223 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.77%)
KSE100 40,131 Decreased By -328.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,261 Decreased By -108.2 (-0.7%)
Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag

  • Losses in resources stocks counter gains in financial and technology names
Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

Australian shares traded in a tight range on Thursday, as losses in resources stocks countered gains in financial and technology names, while Link Administration jumped after saying that it would recommend Dye & Durham’s revised $1.7 billion takeover offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 0.1% to 6,763.2 by 0100 GMT after closing 1.7% higher on Wednesday.

Energy stocks led the laggards, trading 1.3% lower as oil prices fell for a second straight session after US government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season.

Woodside Energy and Santos dipped 2.4% and 0.4%, respectively, even after reporting a jump in quarterly revenues.

Miners fell 0.4% as iron ore prices in China tumbled due to sustained weak demand for the steel-making ingredient.

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group dropped between 0.4% and 1.8%.

Miners, banks drive Australia shares higher as US earnings lift sentiment

Technology stocks firmed 2.6% after a strong Nasdaq session overnight.

Xero Ltd and Computershare Ltd gained 2.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Financials advanced about 0.2%, with three of the “big four” banks rising about 0.3% each.

Shares of Link rose 8.9% after the share registry company said it would recommend Canada’s Dye & Durham’s revised A$4.81 per share offer.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 11,283.9.

Australian shares

