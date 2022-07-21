NUST, PepsiCo sign accord

ISLAMABAD: National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and PepsiCo Pakistan on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at NUST to collaborate on enabling a circular economy for plastics.

Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector NUST and Mohammad Khosa, Senior Director Commercial and Corporate Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan signed the MoA.

Under the MoA, NUST and PepsiCo will launch joint collaboration programmes that will help tackle the growing challenge of plastic waste in Pakistan. Collaboration programmes will include R&D projects, specialized training programmes, research events and student competitions on finding practical solutions to the challenges of plastic waste. Additionally, both organizations will also collaborate on important topics of sustainability for e.g., climate change and sustainable agriculture.

PepsiCo envisions a world where packaging never becomes waste. As a company, it recognizes the important role it plays in driving toward a circular economy and reducing plastic waste.

As a global food and beverage company, PepsiCo aims to use its reach and influence to help change the way society makes, uses and disposes of plastics. In Pakistan, PepsiCo has launched several meaningful programmes to drive a circular economy for plastics.

In 2021, the company launched one of the largest waste collection and recycling programme in Pakistan by collecting 16000 tons of plastic. PepsiCo has doubled down on its plastic waste collection and recycling programme for 2022.

PepsiCo is also incentivizing plastic waste collection for the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by giving Aquafina refills in exchange for used bottles. The company also unveiled a first of its kind Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) in Islamabad to raise consumer awareness.

These initiatives are part of the company’s PepsiCo Positive agenda, a strategic end-to-end business transformation with sustainability and human capital at the centre of how the company will create growth and value.

Senior Director Commercial and Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo Pakistan, Mohammad Khosa, commented, “PepsiCo is committed to resolving the issue of plastic waste in Pakistan. We believe that engaging the faculty and students of a world-renowned institution like NUST will create long lasting dividends for Pakistan. I thank NUST for their partnership and look forward to all the great work ahead.”

Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector NUST commented that the NUST is thrilled to have joined hands with PepsiCo to further its sustainability agenda in Pakistan. Creating a sustainable environment is a top agenda for NUST and we take pride in our students and our research initiatives that are one of the leading assets of the country. We look forward to a partnership that can create initiatives for a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

