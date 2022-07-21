AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
Foreign funding case against PTI: Marri urges ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict

Naveed Butt 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) and Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for announcing its “long-delayed” verdict in the prohibited foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She said the ECP should not delay the announcement of judgment on the PTI’s foreign funding case. She questioned why is Imran Khan running away to face the foreign funding case? “The issue of funding from prohibited accounts is causing “chaos and unrest” in the country,” she added. She expressed these views in a statement issued on Wednesday.

She said PTI chief Imran Khan was exerting pressure on the ECP to influence the foreign funding case. She said if Imran Khan was not a thief then why did they take injunctions from the courts?

BRT, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree project were mega corruption scams of the PTI’s regime and Imran Khan was playing the character of “a noisy thief”, she claimed.

Marri said Imran Khan and his company’s more than four years’ incompetent rule had brought the country to that current position and now, the country’s economy canno longer afford more experiments.

