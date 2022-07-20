AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
Next monsoon system: PMD issues urban flooding alert for various parts of country

  • Predicts widespread rains and thunderstorms throughout the nation
BR Web Desk 20 Jul, 2022

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecasted that the next monsoon system will enter Sindh on July 22 and predicted widespread rains and thunderstorms in parts of the province. It also issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi.

According to a notification, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate into Sindh from the night of July 22 (Friday) or morning of July 23 (Saturday) and they will prevail till July 26 (Tuesday).

It said rains were imminent in Karachi from July 24 to 26.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rains and thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Nawabshah and Khairpur from July 24 to 26,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts could also witness rainfall during that time.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur during the forecast period,” it said.

The PMD stressed that strong winds might damage vulnerable and loose structures and persistent heavy spells over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and Kirthar range may create pressure on the Hub Dam, causing flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream.

On Tuesday, the Met office said strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 20 (Wednesday) and expected to spread to the other parts of the country from July 21 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, it forecasted widespread rains in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Jhang would witness rainfall from July 20 to 26.

In addition, it added that Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat would also see downpour.

More rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to 26 with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

Heavy rains might generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to 23.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period, the PMD cautioned.

It advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period. “Farmers are advised to arrange the watering of the fields accordingly,” the PMD said.

Karachi witnessed urban flooding last week after relentless rains that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas was suspended.

