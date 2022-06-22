ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Heavy rains, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

  • Heavy rainfall witnessed in Saddar, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Johar, KDA, and several other areas
BR Web Desk 22 Jun, 2022

Heavy rains with wind and thunderstorms hit parts of Karachi on Wednesday evening, forcing commuters to take shelter underneath trees and bridges.

A pre-monsoon system entered Sindh on Monday, under which several areas of the metropolis received heavy showers along with strong winds.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Saddar, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Johar, KDA, and several other areas.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast monsoon rainfall in the southern half of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

First pre-monsoon downpour leads to 90mm rain in city

The Met Office informed on Monday that a strong weather system was likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country.

"Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-windstorm/ thundershower with isolated hailstorms are expected throughout the country between June 21 and 22," the Met office had said.

