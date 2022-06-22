Heavy rains, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

Heavy rains with wind and thunderstorms hit parts of Karachi on Wednesday evening, forcing commuters to take shelter underneath trees and bridges.

A pre-monsoon system entered Sindh on Monday, under which several areas of the metropolis received heavy showers along with strong winds.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Saddar, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Johar, KDA, and several other areas.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast monsoon rainfall in the southern half of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

First pre-monsoon downpour leads to 90mm rain in city

The Met Office informed on Monday that a strong weather system was likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country.

"Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-windstorm/ thundershower with isolated hailstorms are expected throughout the country between June 21 and 22," the Met office had said.