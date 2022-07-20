AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
TotalEnergies announces progress on Papua New Guinea LNG project

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

PARIS: French company TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday progress regarding its plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea.

TotalEnergies said its Papua LNG joint venture had decided to launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project’s upstream production facilities.

Studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities were also progressing in line with the overall project schedule, with an objective of launching the integrated FEED in the fourth quarter of 2022.

US natgas futures slide as output rises, technical resistance

The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027, added TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies announces progress on Papua New Guinea LNG project

