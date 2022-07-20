AGL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
ANL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
AVN 72.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.3%)
EPCL 69.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.86%)
FCCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
GGL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
MLCF 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
OGDC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.8%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
PRL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TPL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
UNITY 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.5 (0.42%)
BR30 14,493 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,470 Increased By 81.1 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,373 Increased By 47.2 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks boosted by tech rally

AFP Updated 20 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday, extending a rally on Wall Street, with tech firms given a boost by fresh hopes that China’s crackdown in the industry is close to an end.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.11 percent, or 229.16 points, to close at 20,890.22.

Hong Kong stocks end down

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.77 percent, or 25.29 points, to 3,304.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.71 percent, or 15.54 points, to 2,210.46.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks boosted by tech rally

Govt says will roll out 'reshaped' Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme in coming days

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Shafique stars as Pakistan complete record chase to win in Galle

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Wickremesinghe, a wily political survivor, elected Sri Lanka's president

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Read more stories