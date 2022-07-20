Hong Kong stocks boosted by tech rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday, extending a rally on Wall Street, with tech firms given a boost by fresh hopes that China’s crackdown in the industry is close to an end.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.11 percent, or 229.16 points, to close at 20,890.22.

Hong Kong stocks end down

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.77 percent, or 25.29 points, to 3,304.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.71 percent, or 15.54 points, to 2,210.46.