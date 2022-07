HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Tuesday following a drop on Wall Street as recession fears returned.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.89 percent, or 185.12 points, to close at 20,661.06.

Hong Kong shares close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, edging up 1.33 points to 3,279.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 2.96 points, to 2,194.92.