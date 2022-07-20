AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
EPCL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.81%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
GTECH 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PRL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.82%)
TPLP 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
TRG 76.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
UNITY 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,995 Increased By 21.4 (0.54%)
BR30 14,537 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,498 Increased By 109.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,373 Increased By 48 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

  • Move comes as Moscow moves away from US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions
Reuters Updated 20 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources stated and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions.

Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, which it terms “special military operation”.

An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

Russian oil major Rosneft is pushing crude through trading firms including Everest Energy and Coral Energy into India, now its second biggest oil buyer after China.

Western sanctions have prompted many oil importers to shun Moscow, pushing spot prices for Russian crude to record discounts against other grades. That provided Indian refiners, who rarely bought Russian oil due to high freight costs, an opportunity to snap up exports at hefty discounts to Brent and Middle East staples.

Moscow replaced Saudi Arabia as the second biggest oil supplier to India after Iraq for the second month in a row in June.

At least two Indian refiners have already settled some payments in dirhams, the sources said, adding more would make such payments in coming days.

The invoice showed payments to be made to Gazprombank via Mashreq Bank, its correspondent bank in Dubai.

Russia becomes India’s second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

The United Arab Emirates, seeking to maintain what it says is a neutral position, has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, and the payments could add to the frustration of some in the West, who privately say the UAE’s position is untenable and siding with Russia.

The trading firms used by Rosneft have started asking for the dollar equivalent payment in dirhams from this month, the sources said.

Rosneft, Coral Energy and Everest Energy did not respond to Reuters emails seeking comment.

Russia wants to increase its use of non-Western currencies for trade with countries such as India, its foreign minister Sergi Lavrov said in April.

The country’s finance minister last month also said Moscow may start buying currencies of “friendly” countries, using such holdings to influence the exchange rate of the dollar and euro as a means of countering sharp gains in the rouble. The Moscow currency exchange is preparing to launch trading in the Uzbek sum and the dirham.

India Russia Rosneft oil payments UAE dirhams Russian oil exports

Comments

1000 characters

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories