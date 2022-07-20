PARTLY FACETIOUS: All leaders are GBs

“In our politics there are some unguided missiles — they fall back.”

“Ah like a u-turn.”

“I suppose though, those who may be unguided at one time may become guided at another.”

“Agreed and I would unhesitatingly give the example of Shirin Mazari, however, there are some dud missiles, and need I add this type is largely resident in the Sub-Continent, and I refer you to those whose focus is not their constituents, because they don’t have constituents, or the general public, because wherever they go they are looked at with contempt though God knows they seem to be blithely unaware of this contempt, but a GB — Gullible Leader…”

“All our party leaders are GBs — gullible to flattery, gullible to accept flawed information, gullible to sycophancy…”

“While these dud missiles are given media exposure that they would never otherwise have got, coupled with portfolios and payments from the public exchequer and…”

“And I guess you are referring to Gill the Fish, Babar Awan…”

“Hey leave them be — I mean they are from the non-status quo party if you will, I was referring to Javed Latif…”

“Ha ha ha…the PML-N is kinda unique in many ways – they support a Man Who Shall Remain Nameless as well as Javed Latif, an OSD in politics. And by OSD I mean a man in Search of Duty while Latif is a man in Search of a Portfolio…”

“While Shehbaz Sharif was praising his niece for a campaign well done…”

“Was he being sarcastic?”

“The guy doesn’t have a sarcastic bone in his body — now the bones he does have include Self Naming — from Khadim-i-Punjab to Khadim-i-Pakistan…”

“Khadim?”

“Gillie.”

“In English?”

“No Gaelic, and redundant now because it refers to former Highland chieftain’s male attendant.”

“Hmmm, so from England to Scotland and we all know that Scotland wants another vote for independence.”

“Not very subtle are you, but anyway while Shehbaz Sharif was praising his niece; his niece’s factotum was attacking him yet again so perhaps the Gillie boy needs to take another step up.”

“Give it more time, there have been enough steps up for now I reckon.”

“How much time? It’s already been more than five decades.”

“The two most powerful warriors they say are patience and time and he has an abundance of both.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022