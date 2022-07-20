AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
‘Urban flooding possible in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore’ More rains likely as new weather system enters country today

Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: More monsoon rains are expected across the country, as the Met Office on Tuesday predicted that another strong weather system will reach over the country on Wednesday (today).

It said that the new weather system will be active initially over the country’s upper and central parts. It will make its presence felt in other parts of the country from Thursday.

Therefore, many parts of the country will witness rains with winds and thundershowers, and scattered heavy rainfalls, said the Met Office. It also advised the authorities to remain vigilant to meet any eventuality.

The areas in and around Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad and M.B. Din are expected to receive rain-wind-thundershowers with scattered heavy rainfalls from Wednesday (today) to next Tuesday, said the Met Office in a statement.

Similarly, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram and Kohat, besides Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad may see rainy spells with occasional gaps until Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfalls may also be seen in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur.

The new weather system is likely to produce heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur and other districts of Sindh from July 24 to July 26.

Rain-wind-thundershowers with a few heavy falls may also be experienced in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibi from July 22.

The expected heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from Wednesday to Saturday.

Flash flooding is also expected in nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Azad Kashmir from Wednesday to Saturday.

Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Moosakhel, Sherani, Sibi, Bolan and hill nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan may see flooding from Friday to Monday. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, the Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu over the forecast period.

“Travellers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period,” said the Met Office. It added that farmers should plan irrigation of crops after keeping in mind the weather predictions.

