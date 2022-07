FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has announced online registration for GAT/ GRE subject type entrance test to get admission in Postgraduate degree programs at main campus and its sub-campuses including Toba Tek Singh; Burewala/ Vehari and Depalpur Okara.

For online registration click at postgraduate.uaf,edu.pk. For further assistance, please contact at uaf.edu.pk or email [email protected]

