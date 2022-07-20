AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat rises on strong export demand, scorching weather

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

PARIS: European wheat prices were firm on Tuesday on strong international demand and hot weather threatening spring crops while awaiting more details on talks to create a safe corridor for ships carrying Ukraine’s cereal and oilseed exports.

Benchmark December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, was up 1.4% by 1549 GMT to 328.25 euros a tonne.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it would seek to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from any origin in direct talks with trading houses after cancelling an international tender earlier in the day.

The international tender, for the same shipment periods, had excluded its traditional supplier regions in the Black Sea and Europe, with only wheat from the United States offered.

In France port data confirmed a brisk start of the export season with a long list of ships loading or waiting to load grains in French ports, including 16 ones with wheat heading for Morocco.

“The French lineup is full and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end soon,” a trader said.

Scorching temperatures in Europe also supported prices. Many parts of the continent are suffering from record high temperatures which are threatening spring crops such as maize but enabled farmers to speed up harvesting.

With only 1.9 millimeters (0.07 inch) across France, July 18 included, the month of July 2022 is on track to be one of the driest since 1959, weather forecaster Meteo France said.

Rain expected to cross France from south-west to north-east, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, will have difficulty in catching up with the delay accumulated, it added.

Meanwhile Germany experienced its hottest day of the year with temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius common.

“There is concern about dryness damage to maize which urgently needs good volumes of rain,” a German trader said. “A good point about the weather is that wheat is being harvested very dry which is positive.”

Traders were awaiting the results of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan during a visit of the Russian leader to Tehran to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports.

wheat prices weather alert European wheat prices Wheat export demand oilseed exports Ukraine’s cereal

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat rises on strong export demand, scorching weather

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories