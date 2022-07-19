AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Linkst.ar announces pre-seed funding at $5mn valuation

BR Web Desk 19 Jul, 2022

Linkst.ar, an AI-powered web space that allows freelancers and influencers to sell Direct-to-consumer (D2C) services, announced that it has raised pre-seed funding at a valuation of $5 million.

The funding was led by SOSV, a US multi-stage venture capital firm with over $1.3 billion in assets under management, which has been investing in Pakistan for several years and is an early backer of startups such as Dastgyr, Blink, 24Seven and Priceoye.

The funding round also saw participation from Sarmayacar and K3 Diversity Ventures, added the statement, which did not disclose the amount of funds raised.

Co-founded by Aizaz Nayyer, Adeel Abid and Ali Raza Rizvi under the parent company Savvy Technologies, the startup was launched in January 2022, and has crossed more than 15,000 users, it added.

“We aim to enable freelancers and influencers to sell their services directly to customers without any communication restrictions or commissions,” CEO and co-founder Aizaz Nayyer was quoted as saying.

“Think of it as a Shopify for freelancers and influencers with the added bonus of Discovery, which we are launching next month to enable businesses to match with the most relevant freelancers and influencers with just a few clicks,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adeel Abid, another co-founder, added, “We are changing the game of how people work online. By cutting out middle-men, commissions and restrictions, we are giving power back to creators and service-providers.”

The announcement comes as Pakistan witnessed a drop in fundraising during the second quarter of the ongoing calendar year (April-June 2022), raising a total of $103 million across 15 deals, as per Invest2Innovate's (i2i) deal flow update. The amount was 40% lower on a quarterly basis.

startups in Pakistan startup Pakistan Startups tech startups funding round

Comments

1000 characters

Linkst.ar announces pre-seed funding at $5mn valuation

Brushing aside speculation, coalition govt decides to complete constitutional term

Bloodbath: KSE-100 closes with 978-point fall as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Pakistan committed to IMF programme, Ahsan Iqbal tells lender

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices fall on economic slowdown warnings

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Govt launches e-payment app for passports

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

Read more stories