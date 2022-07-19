AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

A changing environment for Dubai's transport startup Swvl

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Higher oil prices have helped Dubai-based transport startup Swvl attract customers as people in its bigger markets ditch their cars in favour of buses, Chief Financial Officer Youssef Salem told Reuters.

The Nasdaq-listed company has, however, aggressively cut costs and put some business expansion plans on hold as it steers a path towards profitability next year to appease investors in the wake of higher inflation and interest rates.

Swvl hits pause on intra-city rides in Pakistan, days after announcing global job cuts

In Pakistan, Swvl announced last month it is suspending its intra-city services in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad “in light of the global economic downturn”.

"For us, there's two major impacts from the oil price and inflation. One, very positive operationally, and one very challenging from a capital markets perspective," Salem said in an interview.

Bookings have increased 40% year on year in the first quarter as commuters park their cars and take a Swvl, he said.

But the company slashed its headcount by almost a third in May while scaling back expansion in its consumer business in Jordan, Kenya and Argentina. Swvl has also raised fares between 10% and 20% in the last 4 months to keep up with higher commodity prices, he said.

Swvl operates a ride-hailing platform for private buses, similar to Uber's model for taxis, offering more flexible schedules and routes than public transportation while catering to individuals, businesses and schools.

Swvl completes business merger with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

The company went public in April after a merger with all-female backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, which valued Swvl about $1.2 billion.

But its share price has lost more than 75% of its value since with many technology companies and cryptocurrencies faring badly in the market turmoil leading up to recent interest rate hikes.

Higher yields dull the allure of companies in technology and other high-growth sectors, where cash flows are often heavily weighted in the future and are reduced when discounted at higher rates.

Salem said investor requirements in the current environment are clear, including free cash flow and shorter time horizons, and have changed the game for technology firms which have traditionally been enjoyed longer time horizons.

"As the cost of borrowing increases, the capital available for high growth stocks like ourselves becomes more limited and expensive," he said.

"If any market will not be profitable by 2023, we need to shut it down now and re-launch it in 2023 rather than use additional capital from the market."

Pakistan NASDAQ Egypt MENA Dubai tech startups in Pakistan startup Swvl tech startups

Comments

1000 characters

A changing environment for Dubai's transport startup Swvl

KSE-100 down over 1,000 points as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices soften but supply tightness trims losses

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8bn

Linkst.ar announces pre-seed funding at $5mn valuation

Pak Suzuki discontinues GS150-SE bike model

Pakistan 147-2 at tea in pursuit of record 342 to win at Galle

Read more stories