AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.47%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.81%)
EPCL 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.62%)
FCCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
FLYNG 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
GGL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.08%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
MLCF 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.1%)
OGDC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.04%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.86%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TPL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
TPLP 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.45%)
TREET 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.33%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.36%)
WAVES 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -62.2 (-1.52%)
BR30 14,757 Decreased By -278.9 (-1.86%)
KSE100 40,851 Decreased By -516.5 (-1.25%)
KSE30 15,557 Decreased By -189.6 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU opens membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia

AFP 19 Jul, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Union launched membership negotiations on Tuesday with Albania and North Macedonia – a long-delayed step towards joining the bloc.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warmly congratulated prime ministers Edi Rama of Albania and Dimitar Kovacevski of Macedonia.

“This is what your citizens have been waiting for so long and have been working for so hard, and this is what they deserve,” she said.

The process of joining what is today a 27-member bloc could still take years, but the formal step marks a small victory for the candidates.

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

“It is a great satisfaction that, after 17 years today, we are finally starting the negotiations,” said Kovacevksi, whose country faced many hurdles, including a forced name change, on the path towards the EU.

“We are opening new perspectives for our country and for the citizens and steadily but surely we are joining the large European family.” Rama, whose country applied for membership in 2009, admitted that the talks might take a while.

“We know it’s not the beginning of the end, it’s just the end of the beginning,” he said, paraphrasing British premier Winston Churchill’s comment in 1942 – three years before the end of World War II.

But von der Leyen hailed Tuesday’s step forward, arguing that both Tirana and Skopje had already made great progress in reforms to adopt European norms and standards.

“You’ve demonstrated resilience. You maintained faith in the accession process. You strengthened the rule of law. You fought against corruption. You have free media,” she said.

“You have a vibrant civil society. You’ve done countless reforms, and you’ve modernised your economy.”

Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and changed its name to North Macedonia in 2018 to overcome a bitter dispute with Greece that had blocked its NATO membership bid.

The route to the European Union was still blocked, however, first by reticence in western capitals, particularly Paris, about allowing in their relatively poor and politically unruly Balkan neighbours.

Then Skopje’s neighbour Bulgaria ambushed the bid, vetoing any progress over a raft of complaints about recognition of North Macedonia’s history, culture and language.

On Saturday, Kovacevksi’s government announced that it had reached a compromise with Sofia involving further constitutional changes, but he could yet face more opposition at home.

In Brussels, however, it was all smiles as the leaders formally marked the start of negotiations.

Germany has been a champion of North Macedonia’s cause, and minister for Europe Anna Luerhrmann hailed “a truly historic day” and promised progress once the constitutional changes are passed.

“North Macedonia can rely on the EU,” she said.

“Today we clearly decide that the second inter-governmental conference will take place as soon as the constitutional amendments are passed.

“This is set in stone, this cannot be changed by Bulgaria or anyone else.”

European Union North Macedonia Albania

Comments

1000 characters

EU opens membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia

KSE-100 down nearly 600 points as Fitch's downgrade dents sentiment

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative, sees 'considerable risks' to IMF programme

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

Oil prices rise on tight supply worries, soft dollar supports

Fawad demands ‘new and credible’ election commission

Rana Sanaullah optimistic for PML-N’s turnaround in general elections

Reko Diq copper-gold project: Barrick sets conditions to insulate itself

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Read more stories