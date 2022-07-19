Message on Nelson Mandela Day: Alvi calls for strengthening democratic norms of civility

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has called for renewing the pledge to strengthen democratic norms of civility across party lines and promote tolerance for dissent, freedom of speech, and equality before the law for the empowerment of the country and the people.

In his message on the international day of Nelson Mandela, he said we should speak against hate and stand for human rights to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all.

The president paid rich tributes to the visionary leadership of Nelson Mandela, saying he exemplified courage, compassion, and commitment to freedom, peace, and social justice.

He said that on this day, we pay tribute to Nelson Mandela who was an extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality, a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement and one of the most iconic and inspirational leaders of our time.

The president said that Nelson Mandela exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice. He lived by these principles and was prepared to sacrifice his liberty and even his life for them, he said.

“In the face of great adversity, he displayed extreme courage and resilience and proved that all of us have the ability and responsibility to fight against the blight of racism, discrimination, hate, polarization, poverty, and inequalities with positive thinking, social cohesion and forgiveness and passion to build a better future for all,” he said.

He said that Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for fighting against his country’s discriminatory apartheid system of racial segregation without losing hope and finally succeeded in bringing an end to apartheid and ushered in a peaceful transition to majority rule.

He said while in power as president of South Africa, he emphasized personal forgiveness and reconciliation, pursued national reconciliation and reassured non-discrimination against South Africa’s white population despite having an overwhelming majority.

“Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela’s example and inspiration in his vision and speak out against hate and stand up for human rights by embracing our common humanity to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all,” the president said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022