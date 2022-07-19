Life skills-based education: Pakistan Scouts holds orientation session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Scouts conducted an orientation session on life skills-based education at its headquarters in Islamabad, said a press release. An orientation session was arranged for male and female scouts from different regions of Pakistan. The event was arranged by Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The orientation session covered subjects such as the involvement of youth, their role in society and how they can become active citizens. The orientation was officially commenced by Sahabzada Sajjad Masood Chishti, Commissioner PBSA.

The participants were encouraged to learn life skills and adopt these life skills to bring positive impact in their daily lives as well as personal and professional arenas. The participants were particularly briefed on digital literacy and the five life skills identified by WHO.

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima highlighted the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Programme which has helped equip over 400,000 young people across Pakistan. She stated that life skills education is equally necessary along with formal education.

Pakistan Boys Scouts Association was officially founded in 1947 and it has around 750,000 members including male and female scouts.

Director, National Curriculum Council of Pakistan Dr Mariam Chughtai emphasized the need to equip the youth with all the skills that help them at different stages of life. She spoke on the importance of digital citizenship and how it is transforming our current world.

International Programme Coordinator of UNFPA Shrutidhar Tripathi spoke on the challenges for youth in Pakistan. He shared that 61 percent population is entering the workforce and there are very limited employment opportunities for these young people.

The event was held to celebrate the World Youth Skills Day. A number of stakeholders participated in the event to show support to the Pakistani youth. These include members of civil society, representatives from the government organizations and youth representatives from across the country.

Chairman, Center of Excellence at Allama Iqbal University Rafique Tahir shared his journey during the incorporation of life skills based education in the national curriculum. He also emphasized that this is one of the most essential component of curriculum.

The speakers discussed aspects of time and stress management amongst the young people as a major challenge. They discussed that a comprehensive approach needs to be adopted to mitigate the challenges of future for the youth.

Director General Planning and Development at NAVTTC Dr Khalid Mehmood shared that more than 50,000 students have shown interest in data sciences, cybersecurity and graphic designing.

